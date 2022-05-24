School cut-off marks of 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship exam released

The school cut-off marks of the 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released by the Ministry of Education.

Ministry of Education said the students who wish to submit appeals with regard to the cut-off marks will be allowed to do so online.

2021 (2022) Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was held on January 22 this year at 2,943 centres. A total of 340,508 candidates had faced the exam this time, which was postponed on multiple occasions due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

The Education Ministry had made necessary arrangements to conduct the examination under the health and safety protocols.

The school cut-off marks of the Grade 05 Scholarship Exam are as follows:

2021 Scholarship Exam -School Cut-Off Marks (Sinhala Medium) by Ada Derana on Scribd