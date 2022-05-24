Bus fares increased from midnight today

May 24, 2022   01:43 pm

The fares of Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and privately-owned buses have been increased by 19.5 percent with effect from midnight today (May 24), the National Transport Commission says.

Thereby, the minimum fare will now stand at Rs. 32.00.

The bus revision comes after the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka IOC announced increases in their fuel prices this morning.

As per reports, the revision is made for 350 categories of bus fares and the fares of buses operating on the expressways are also expected to move up.

