SLFP to take disciplinary action against members who accepted minister posts

May 24, 2022   03:51 pm

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says it would take disciplinary action against the party members who accepted ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government.

The vice-chairperson of the party, Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa said the SLFP’s central committee will convene a meeting to decide on the matter.

SLFP MPs Nimal Siripala de Silva and Mahinda Amaraweera were sworn in as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, and the Minister of Agriculture, Forest Resources & Wildlife, respectively.

Speaking further, Prof. Piyadasa said the central committee of the SLFP unanimously decided that it would support all constructive measures taken by the current government to resolve the current economic crisis in the country, without accepting ministerial portfolios.

If any party member disregards this decision, the central committee is compelled to take disciplinary action against them, he added.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya has also said the party would take disciplinary action against its MPs Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara for accepting ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

