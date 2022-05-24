Met. Dept. issues advisory for heavy rains above 100mm

The prevailing showery condition in the Puttalam district is expected to continue further, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued this evening (May 24).

Accordingly, heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected in some places.

Meanwhile, heavy showers or thundershowers above 100 mm can occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts.

The Meteorology Department advised the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.