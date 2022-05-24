Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles

Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles

May 24, 2022   05:45 pm

Lanka IOC (LIOC), IndianOil’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka, has also decided to limit dispensing fuel volumes for vehicles at filling stations, mirroring the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s move.

The move comes into effect from today (May 24).

Accordingly, filling stations are permitted to dispense fuel worth only Rs. 2,500 for motorcycles at a single time.

For three-wheelers, the limit has been set at Rs. 3,000 worth of fuel.

The maximum amount of fuel allowed to be pumped into cars, vans and SUVs is worth Rs. 10,000. 

However, the restrictions are not applied to buses, lorries and other vehicles used for commercial purposes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel prices increased again in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices increased again in Sri Lanka

Johnston Fernando arrives at Criminal Investigation Department...

Johnston Fernando arrives at Criminal Investigation Department...

Bus, three-wheeler fares raised after fuel price hike

Bus, three-wheeler fares raised after fuel price hike

Manudam Mehewara relief distribution in Apura

Manudam Mehewara relief distribution in Apura

Another army contingent leaves for Mali to serve in MINUSMA

Another army contingent leaves for Mali to serve in MINUSMA

Protest at GotaGoGama going strong...

Protest at GotaGoGama going strong...