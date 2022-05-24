Lanka IOC also limits dispensing fuel to vehicles

Lanka IOC (LIOC), IndianOil’s subsidiary in Sri Lanka, has also decided to limit dispensing fuel volumes for vehicles at filling stations, mirroring the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s move.

The move comes into effect from today (May 24).

Accordingly, filling stations are permitted to dispense fuel worth only Rs. 2,500 for motorcycles at a single time.

For three-wheelers, the limit has been set at Rs. 3,000 worth of fuel.

The maximum amount of fuel allowed to be pumped into cars, vans and SUVs is worth Rs. 10,000.

However, the restrictions are not applied to buses, lorries and other vehicles used for commercial purposes.