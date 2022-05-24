New secretaries appointed to 23 ministries
May 24, 2022 06:42 pm
New secretaries have been appointed to 23 ministries, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.
The new officials received their letters of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo this evening (May 24).
1. R.W.R. Pemasiri - Ministry of Transport and Highways
2. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne - Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government
3. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra - Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation
4. S.T. Kodikara - Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security
5. Wasantha Perera - Ministry of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms
6. S. Hettiarachchi - Ministry of Public Security
7. M.N. Ranasinghe - Ministry of Education
8. M.P.D.U.K. Mapa Pathirana - Ministry of Power and Energy
9. R.M.I. Ratnayake - Ministry of Fisheries
10. Monty Ranatunga - Ministry of Water Supply
11. U.D.C. Jayalal - Ministry of Irrigation
12. Anuradha Wijekoon - Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs
13. Dr. Anil Jasinghe - Ministry of Environment
14. Anusha Pelpita - Ministry of Mass Media
15. M.B.R. Pushpakumara - Ministry of Agriculture
16. Somaratna Vidanapathirana - Ministry of Buddhashasana, Religious Affairs and Cultural Affairs
17. General (Rtd.) Daya Ratnayake - Ministry of Industries
18. Aruni Wijewardhane - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
19. B.L.A.J. Dharmakeerthi - Ministry of Plantations
20. R.M.C.M. Herath - Ministry of Forest Resources and Wildlife
21. S.J.S. Chandragupta - Ministry of Health
22. P.H.C. Ratnayake - Ministry of Urban Development and Housing
23. R.P.A. Wimalaweera - Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment