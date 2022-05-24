New secretaries appointed to 23 ministries

New secretaries have been appointed to 23 ministries, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

The new officials received their letters of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House in Colombo this evening (May 24).

1. R.W.R. Pemasiri - Ministry of Transport and Highways

2. M.M.P.K. Mayadunne - Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government

3. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra - Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation

4. S.T. Kodikara - Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security

5. Wasantha Perera - Ministry of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms

6. S. Hettiarachchi - Ministry of Public Security

7. M.N. Ranasinghe - Ministry of Education

8. M.P.D.U.K. Mapa Pathirana - Ministry of Power and Energy

9. R.M.I. Ratnayake - Ministry of Fisheries

10. Monty Ranatunga - Ministry of Water Supply

11. U.D.C. Jayalal - Ministry of Irrigation

12. Anuradha Wijekoon - Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs

13. Dr. Anil Jasinghe - Ministry of Environment

14. Anusha Pelpita - Ministry of Mass Media

15. M.B.R. Pushpakumara - Ministry of Agriculture

16. Somaratna Vidanapathirana - Ministry of Buddhashasana, Religious Affairs and Cultural Affairs

17. General (Rtd.) Daya Ratnayake - Ministry of Industries

18. Aruni Wijewardhane - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

19. B.L.A.J. Dharmakeerthi - Ministry of Plantations

20. R.M.C.M. Herath - Ministry of Forest Resources and Wildlife

21. S.J.S. Chandragupta - Ministry of Health

22. P.H.C. Ratnayake - Ministry of Urban Development and Housing

23. R.P.A. Wimalaweera - Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment