No gas distribution tomorrow as well - Litro

Litro Gas company says that there will be no distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders tomorrow (25) as well.

Consumers are therefore requested not to stand in gas queues within tomorrow.

The company had announced yesterday that there will be no distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders within today (24).

Litro chairman Vijitha Herath had said that a payment of USD 6.5 million has been made for two shipments of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas.

He said the payment has been made for a total of 7,500 MT of gas and that out of this the first shipment of 3,500 MT is scheduled to arrive in Colombo on Thursday (26).