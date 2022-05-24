USAID pledges support for Sri Lanka to ride out crisis situation

USAID pledges support for Sri Lanka to ride out crisis situation

May 24, 2022   09:59 pm

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will closely work with other donors such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, G7 countries, and other stakeholders to support Sri Lanka during this extraordinarily difficult period, the agency’s administrator Samantha Power has assured Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During a telephone conversation with PM Wickremesinghe, Samantha Power has discussed how the USAID is responding to the island nation’s political and economic crises. 

Administrator Power expressed her sympathy for the Sri Lankans who were killed or injured in the political unrest earlier this month.

Pledging her support to the people of Sri Lanka, she has stated that USAID would help the country weather the crisis.

Administrator Power meanwhile stressed the need to urgently undertake political and economic reforms to gain the trust of the Sri Lankan people. 

She has underscored that USAID is pivoting its ongoing programs in Sri Lanka to help address the urgent needs of Sri Lanka’s most vulnerable and marginalized communities as they experience the economic shocks, compounded by rising food, fuel and fertilizer prices due to Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Bus, three-wheeler fares raised after fuel price hike (English)

Bus, three-wheeler fares raised after fuel price hike (English)

Bus, three-wheeler fares raised after fuel price hike (English)

Fuel prices increased again in Sri Lanka (English)

Fuel prices increased again in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

UN assures assistance to Sri Lanka in addressing current economic challenges (English)

UN assures assistance to Sri Lanka in addressing current economic challenges (English)

Protest at GotaGoGama going strong... (English)

Protest at GotaGoGama going strong... (English)

New secretaries appointed to 23 ministries (English)

New secretaries appointed to 23 ministries (English)

Kimarli Fernando resigns as chairperson of Sri Lanka Tourism (English)

Kimarli Fernando resigns as chairperson of Sri Lanka Tourism (English)

A solution for the vehicular congestion

A solution for the vehicular congestion