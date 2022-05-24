Sri Lanka to receive USD 2 million from WHO

May 24, 2022   10:41 pm

The World Health Organization (WhO) has assured its fullest support for Sri Lanka to come out of the ongoing medical crisis.

The organization has also agreed to provide USD 2 million to the island nation as a part of the initial phase of this assistance program.

This was conveyed by WHO Representative to Sri Lanka, Dr. Alaka Singh who called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo earlier today (May 24).

Dr. Singh has said she is confident that Sri Lanka would be able to resolve the medicine shortage by July or August based on the new health program implemented by the current government.

She further stated that the WHO is committed to improving the nutritional needs of infants and expecting mothers.

The prime minister has appreciated the support extended by the World Health Organization for improving the health standards of Sri Lanka.

Chairperson of the special committee appointed by the Prime Minister to propose measures to alleviate the shortage of medicines Ruwan Wijewardena, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake and Medical Technical Services Director of the Ministry of Health Dr. Anwar Hamdani have attended the said meeting.

