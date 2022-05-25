Fairly heavy rains in several provinces including Western

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai and Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai and Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.