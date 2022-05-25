Forty filling stations closed island-wide

A total of 40 filling stations in the country have been closed due to protests and unruly behaviour by various groups, the Petroleum Dealers’ Association says.

The co-secretary of the association Kapila Naotunna said there were reports of certain individuals intimidating the filling station employees to obtain fuel.

All fuel orders for these filling stations were accordingly cancelled, he said further.

According to reports, such intimidation and unruly behaviour have appeared in the Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Meanwhile, five incidents of assaults on filling station employees were also reported, Mr. Naotunna added.

The number of filling stations closed that could be closed is likely to increase in the coming days if the general public does not support the smooth continuation of fuel distribution process, he stressed.