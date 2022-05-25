Sanath Nishantha, Dan Priyasad produced before court

A group of suspects including MP Sanath Nishantha, MP Milan Jayathilake and Dan Priyasad, who were remanded in connection with the attack on the anti-government protesters in Colombo earlier this month, where have been produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The case will be taken up following the identification parade scheduled for this morning.

The CID had arrested MPs Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayathilake, Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando, Dan Priyasad, Seethawakapura Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jayantha Rohana, Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha Member Manjula Prasanna and several others over their involvement in the attack on the anti-government protest sites at the Galle Face Green and outside the Temple Trees on the 9th of May.