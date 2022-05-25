Immigration & Emigration Depts notice on one-day and normal services

May 25, 2022   11:50 am

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says its one-day and normal services to obtain passports will be provided only to the applicants who have made prior appointments.

In a communiqué, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration noted that a large number of people have been arriving at the department without prior appointments despite being informed that it is mandatory to make an appointment in advance.

The inconvenience caused to public who visit without obtaining prior appointments is unavoidable, the notice read further.

Appointment can be made by visiting the official website of the Immigration and Emigration Department (http://www.immigration.gov.lk/) or contacting the telephone number 070-7101-060.

Facilities are provided between 8.30 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. on public working days for those who are contacting the department via the aforementioned telephone number.

