Father of two Easter Sunday bombers granted bail

The father of two brothers who detonated suicide bombs at two leading hotels in Colombo in the brutal carnage on the 2019 Easter Sunday, was granted bail today (May 25).

Soon after the coordinated terror attacks on the 21st of April in 2019, Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim, a prominent spice trader in the country, was taken into custody for concealing evidence.

The local spice tycoon’s two sons, Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham Ahmed and Mohamed Ibrahim Insaf Ahmed had attacked the Shangri-La hotel and Cinnamon Grand in Colombo, respectively, as a part of the series of suicide bombings executed almost simultaneously.

The attacks were orchestrated by the ringleader of the local terror group National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), who executed the blast at the Shangri-La hotel along with Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham Ahmed.