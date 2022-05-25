Water levels of several rivers on the rise as heavy rains prevail

May 25, 2022   02:10 pm

The water levels of several rivers have gone up after the recent downpours in parts of the island, the Department of Irrigation says.

Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said a minor flood situation is possible in the low-lying areas of Kalu River and its tributary, especially Kuda Ganga.

The water levels of several rivers, especially Kelani and Kalu, rose considerably after the heavy rainfall in the south-eastern parts of the country, Mr Sugeeshwara said further.

Accordingly, two spill gates of the Kukuleganga reservoir have opened as the water level of Kuda Ganga increased.

He said the minor flood warning issued to Bulathsinhala area last night is still effective, urging the residents of the area to be vigilant of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Meteorology Department said the prevailing rainy condition is expected to continue in the coming days.

