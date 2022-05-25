Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to donate US$ 2 million (equivalent to LKR 718 million) to support the country’s health sector to purchase essential medicines.

Accordingly, US$ 1 million will be donated to the ‘Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children,’ to buy essential medicines required for pediatric care for children.

Meanwhile ‘The National Cancer Hospital’ will be donated US$ 1 million to purchase essential medicines for the treatment of the cancer patients.

“Sri Lanka Cricket is extremely happy to make this donation at this moment of need for the country, and we will give our fullest support to our nation to overcome these challenging times,” said Shammi Silva, Honorary President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

The funds will be immediately donated to the officials of the respective institutions, taking into consideration the urgent need for such assistance.

“We feel, as an iconic sporting brand it is our responsibility to come forward to help our people, who have been supporting Sri Lanka Cricket and our players, unconditionally, at all times,” said Mohan de Silva, Honorary Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket which met yesterday (24th May) approved the donation, the SLC said.