Sri Lanka Cricket to donate US$ 2 million to countrys health sector

Sri Lanka Cricket to donate US$ 2 million to countrys health sector

May 25, 2022   03:16 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to donate US$ 2 million (equivalent to LKR 718 million) to support the country’s health sector to purchase essential medicines.

Accordingly, US$ 1 million will be donated to the ‘Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children,’ to buy essential medicines required for pediatric care for children.

Meanwhile ‘The National Cancer Hospital’ will be donated US$ 1 million to purchase essential medicines for the treatment of the cancer patients.

“Sri Lanka Cricket is extremely happy to make this donation at this moment of need for the country, and we will give our fullest support to our nation to overcome these challenging times,” said Shammi Silva, Honorary President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

The funds will be immediately donated to the officials of the respective institutions, taking into consideration the urgent need for such assistance.

“We feel, as an iconic sporting brand it is our responsibility to come forward to help our people, who have been supporting Sri Lanka Cricket and our players, unconditionally, at all times,” said Mohan de Silva, Honorary Secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket which met yesterday (24th May) approved the donation, the SLC said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

Manusath Derana distributes relief to farming community

Manusath Derana distributes relief to farming community

Suspects arrested over attack on protesters produced before court again

Suspects arrested over attack on protesters produced before court again

Independent political parties decided to form an alliance - Wimal

Independent political parties decided to form an alliance - Wimal

Medicinal drugs worth Rs. 6.2 Bn facing quality failure - COPA reveals

Medicinal drugs worth Rs. 6.2 Bn facing quality failure - COPA reveals

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Finance Minister

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Finance Minister

Forty filling stations closed island-wide?

Forty filling stations closed island-wide?

Bus fares increased from midnight yesterday

Bus fares increased from midnight yesterday