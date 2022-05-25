Large volumes of hoarded fuel seized in police raids; 137 people arrested

Sri Lanka Police says it has arrested 137 people in total over the past few days for hoarding large volumes of fuel to be sold at higher prices later.

According to police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa, 429 raids have been conducted across the country so far.

In these raids, the investigating officers have managed to seize 27,000 litres of petrol, 22,000 litres of diesel and 10,000 litres of kerosene, he added.

The general public is urged to inform the police of such hoarders via the hotlines 0118, 1997 or 119, the police said further.

Intelligence officers attached to each police division have also been given instructions to carry out investigations into the tip-offs received on mixing fuel for sale.

The police spokesperson, urging the general public to refrain from hoarding fuel, said strict legal action will be taken against the hoarders.