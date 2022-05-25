MPs Sanath, Milan and 6 others further remanded

May 25, 2022   05:02 pm

MPs Sanath Nishantha, Milan Jayatilleke and six others have been further remanded until June 01 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. 

