Domestic LP gas cylinders not distributed tomorrow as well

Domestic LP gas cylinders not distributed tomorrow as well

May 25, 2022   05:23 pm

Litro Gas company says that domestic LP gas cylinders will not be distributed tomorrow (26) as well. 

Consumers are therefore requested not to stand in gas queues throughout tomorrow.

Accordingly, tomorrow will be the third consecutive day that domestic gas cylinders (12.5kg, 5kg and 2.3kg) are not distributed as Litro had previously announced gas would not be issued yesterday and today.  

Litro chairman Vijitha Herath recently said that a payment of USD 6.5 million has been made for two shipments of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas.

He said the payment has been made for a total of 7,500 MT of gas and that out of this the first shipment of 3,500 MT is scheduled to arrive in Colombo on Thursday (26). 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Galle Face protesters accuse the police of harassment over travel bans

Galle Face protesters accuse the police of harassment over travel bans

Elderly man killed in wild elephant attack near home in Nochchiyagama

Elderly man killed in wild elephant attack near home in Nochchiyagama

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

Manusath Derana distributes relief to farming community

Manusath Derana distributes relief to farming community

Suspects arrested over attack on protesters produced before court again

Suspects arrested over attack on protesters produced before court again

Independent political parties decided to form an alliance - Wimal

Independent political parties decided to form an alliance - Wimal

Medicinal drugs worth Rs. 6.2 Bn facing quality failure - COPA reveals

Medicinal drugs worth Rs. 6.2 Bn facing quality failure - COPA reveals