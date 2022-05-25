Domestic LP gas cylinders not distributed tomorrow as well

Litro Gas company says that domestic LP gas cylinders will not be distributed tomorrow (26) as well.

Consumers are therefore requested not to stand in gas queues throughout tomorrow.

Accordingly, tomorrow will be the third consecutive day that domestic gas cylinders (12.5kg, 5kg and 2.3kg) are not distributed as Litro had previously announced gas would not be issued yesterday and today.

Litro chairman Vijitha Herath recently said that a payment of USD 6.5 million has been made for two shipments of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas.

He said the payment has been made for a total of 7,500 MT of gas and that out of this the first shipment of 3,500 MT is scheduled to arrive in Colombo on Thursday (26).