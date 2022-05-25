More SLFP MPs to take oaths as state ministers next week

More SLFP MPs to take oaths as state ministers next week

May 25, 2022   05:58 pm

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says several parliamentarians of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will be sworn in as state ministers next week.

He made this remark addressing a media briefing at the Ministry of Wildlife today.

Responding to a question raised by a media person, the minister said they have not been informed by the party of any disciplinary action to be taken for accepting ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government.

“We are ready to present submissions to the central committee [of the SLFP]. I don’t think there is a need to take disciplinary action,” the minister said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Galle Face protesters accuse the police of harassment over travel bans

Galle Face protesters accuse the police of harassment over travel bans

Elderly man killed in wild elephant attack near home in Nochchiyagama

Elderly man killed in wild elephant attack near home in Nochchiyagama

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

Manusath Derana distributes relief to farming community

Manusath Derana distributes relief to farming community

Suspects arrested over attack on protesters produced before court again

Suspects arrested over attack on protesters produced before court again

Independent political parties decided to form an alliance - Wimal

Independent political parties decided to form an alliance - Wimal

Medicinal drugs worth Rs. 6.2 Bn facing quality failure - COPA reveals

Medicinal drugs worth Rs. 6.2 Bn facing quality failure - COPA reveals