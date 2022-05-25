More SLFP MPs to take oaths as state ministers next week

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera says several parliamentarians of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will be sworn in as state ministers next week.

He made this remark addressing a media briefing at the Ministry of Wildlife today.

Responding to a question raised by a media person, the minister said they have not been informed by the party of any disciplinary action to be taken for accepting ministerial portfolios in the incumbent government.

“We are ready to present submissions to the central committee [of the SLFP]. I don’t think there is a need to take disciplinary action,” the minister said further.