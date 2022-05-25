Re-scrutinized results of 2020 O/L exam released

The re-scrutinized results of the 2020 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination have been released today (08), says the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The re-scrutinized results can be viewed on the official website of the Examinations Department (www.doenets.lk) or via www.results.exams.gov.lk, the Commissioner General of Examinations said in a media release.

Reportedly, a total of 32,528 students had applied for re-correction of exam results.

Any inquiries regarding the re-scrutinized results can be made through the following contact numbers: 011 2784537 / 011 2784208 / 011 3188350 / 011 3140314