Re-scrutinized results of 2020 O/L exam released

Re-scrutinized results of 2020 O/L exam released

May 25, 2022   07:26 pm

The re-scrutinized results of the 2020 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination have been released today (08), says the Commissioner General of Examinations.

The re-scrutinized results can be viewed on the official website of the Examinations Department (www.doenets.lk) or via www.results.exams.gov.lk, the Commissioner General of Examinations said in a media release.

Reportedly, a total of 32,528 students had applied for re-correction of exam results.

Any inquiries regarding the re-scrutinized results can be made through the following contact numbers: 011 2784537 / 011 2784208 / 011 3188350 / 011 3140314

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Galle Face protesters accuse the police of harassment over travel bans

Galle Face protesters accuse the police of harassment over travel bans

Elderly man killed in wild elephant attack near home in Nochchiyagama

Elderly man killed in wild elephant attack near home in Nochchiyagama

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

'Manudam Mehewara' program goes to Kandy

Manusath Derana distributes relief to farming community

Manusath Derana distributes relief to farming community

Suspects arrested over attack on protesters produced before court again

Suspects arrested over attack on protesters produced before court again

Independent political parties decided to form an alliance - Wimal

Independent political parties decided to form an alliance - Wimal

Medicinal drugs worth Rs. 6.2 Bn facing quality failure - COPA reveals

Medicinal drugs worth Rs. 6.2 Bn facing quality failure - COPA reveals