Will strongly support Sri Lanka on debt restructuring - IMF chief

May 26, 2022   10:49 am

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will strongly support Sri Lanka on debt restructuring, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says.

Speaking to the media at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the IMF chief said, “I feel for the people in Sri Lanka. It is breaking my heart to watch pictures of what is happening in the country that once was quite prosperous.”

It is a result of mismanagement, Georgieva said further, noting that the most important thing to be done is to put the island nation back on a sound macroeconomic footing.

The IMF chief stressed that Sri Lanka needs to restructure its debt and that the Fund will strongly support the island nation in this regard.

“We have a technical team in the country, we are ready to support Sri Lanka once we have clarity on what the program may look like and how debt can be restructured,” Georgieva added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No domestic LP gas cylinder distribution today as well - Litro

No domestic LP gas cylinder distribution today as well - Litro

No domestic LP gas cylinder distribution today as well - Litro

Sajith says govt hasn't taken new steps to address economic crisis

Sajith says govt hasn't taken new steps to address economic crisis

Power interruption at 'No Deal Gama' protest site

Power interruption at 'No Deal Gama' protest site

Medical shortage will worsen, govt pharmacists warn

Medical shortage will worsen, govt pharmacists warn

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce writes to Justice Minister on 21st Amendment (English)

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce writes to Justice Minister on 21st Amendment (English)

COPE informed how former govt overruled advice of Monetary Board members (English)

COPE informed how former govt overruled advice of Monetary Board members (English)

Independent parties in Parliament plan to form an alliance (English)

Independent parties in Parliament plan to form an alliance (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as Finance Minister of Sri Lanka (English)

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as Finance Minister of Sri Lanka (English)