Laugfs to supply domestic LP gas within next 6 days

Laugfs to supply domestic LP gas within next 6 days

May 26, 2022   11:59 am

Laugfs Gas PLC, one of the main liquefied petroleum gas suppliers in Sri Lanka, says the company will be able to supply domestic LP gas cylinders to the market within the next six days.

Laugfs Chairman W.K.H. Wegapitiya said the company was able to open letters of credit for the purchase of LP gas.

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka said domestic LP gas cylinders are not distributed in the country today (May 26) as well.

Consumers were therefore requested not to wait in gas queues throughout the day. Accordingly, today is the third consecutive day that domestic gas cylinders (12.5kg, 5kg and 2.3kg) are not distributed island-wide.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No domestic LP gas cylinder distribution today as well - Litro

No domestic LP gas cylinder distribution today as well - Litro

Sajith says govt hasnt taken new steps to address economic crisis

Sajith says govt hasnt taken new steps to address economic crisis

Power interruption at 'No Deal Gama' protest site

Power interruption at 'No Deal Gama' protest site

Medical shortage will worsen, govt pharmacists warn

Medical shortage will worsen, govt pharmacists warn

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce writes to Justice Minister on 21st Amendment (English)

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce writes to Justice Minister on 21st Amendment (English)

COPE informed how former govt overruled advice of Monetary Board members (English)

COPE informed how former govt overruled advice of Monetary Board members (English)

Independent parties in Parliament plan to form an alliance (English)

Independent parties in Parliament plan to form an alliance (English)