Over 1,800 under currently arrest over unrest on May 09

A total of 1,878 people are currently under arrest over the unrest that unfolded on the 9th of May, Sri Lanka Police says.

According to police media spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa, 831 of these suspects are in remand custody.

He also stated that the police so far received 854 complaints with regard to the tensions on the 9th of May.

Meanwhile, 70 more arrests have been made yesterday as well. Reportedly, 41 of the suspects were released on bail.