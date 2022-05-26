Tense situation at Flower Road in Colombo

The Flower Road in Kollupitiya is completely blocked due to a protest, Ada Derana correspondent says.

It is reported that tensions were high as protesters from ‘No Deal Gama’, who are camped outside the Temple Trees, attempted to proceed towards the Prime Minister’s Office.

The police have blocked the protesters, stating that they cannot be allowed to move forward as an examination centre is located nearby.

The protesters are currently engaged in a demonstration there, sitting on the road and blocking vehicular movement.