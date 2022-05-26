New commander to be appointed to Sri Lanka Army

General Shavendra Silva is set to assume office on the 1st of June as new Chief of Defence Staff after relinquishing the office of the Commander of the Army on 31 May.

General Shavendra Silva was serving as acting Chief of Defence Staff at the time he was appointed to this new office.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Army said the incumbent Chief of Staff Major General Vikum Liyanage is slated to be appointed as the new Commander of the Army.

His appointment will be effective from the 1st of June following the relinquishment of his office as the Chief of Staff, the statement read further.

Major General H.L.V.M Liyanage was appointed as the 59th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, effective from December 7, 2021.

Major General Vikum Liyanage of the Gajaba Regiment, prior to his current appointment, served as the Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force.