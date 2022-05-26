Fourteen suspects in total under arrest over killing of MP Amarakeerthi

Fourteen suspects in total are currently under arrest in connection with the killing of MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer earlier this month, Sri Lanka Police says.

Two of them, reported to be drug addicts, were taken into custody yesterday (May 25).

The parliamentarian and a police sergeant attached to his security detail were killed in a mob attack amidst the nationwide unrest on the 9th of May.

According to police spokesperson SSP Nihal Thalduwa, the two suspects had assaulted the driver of the late parliamentarian, after tying him to a lamp post.

They had later made several purchases to the tune of Rs. 250,000 using an ATM card stolen from the driver.

Some of these purchased goods had been sold by the suspects to find money to buy narcotics, the police spokesperson said further.