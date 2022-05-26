Mobile app developed to monitor refuelling history of vehicles

May 26, 2022   06:22 pm

A mobile application has been developed to monitor refuelling history of vehicles and share real-time data with filling stations island-wide, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

According to the lawmaker, the mobile application, developed by the IT department of Sri Lanka Police, is being tested at multiple locations in the country at present.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Minister Wijesekara said the number plate details of the consumers at the gasoline pump will be entered and will be shared with other app users.

This move will notify if the same vehicle has pumped fuel on the same day from another station and its refuelling history, he explained.

