Showers or thundershowers in several provinces today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.



Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.