Showers or thundershowers in several provinces today

Showers or thundershowers in several provinces today

May 27, 2022   08:23 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.
 
Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CID records statement from former PM Mahinda (English)

CID records statement from former PM Mahinda (English)

CID records statement from former PM Mahinda (English)

Foreign Minister discusses Sri Lanka's food security challenges FAO, WFP reps (English)

Foreign Minister discusses Sri Lanka's food security challenges FAO, WFP reps (English)

Printing money not the solution for economic crisis  Opposition Leader (English)

Printing money not the solution for economic crisis  Opposition Leader (English)

Tense situation at Flower Road in Colombo (English)

Tense situation at Flower Road in Colombo (English)

New commander to be appointed to Sri Lanka Army (English)

New commander to be appointed to Sri Lanka Army (English)

Crucial that solutions to Sri Lanka's present crisis are supported through a democratic framework  President (English)

Crucial that solutions to Sri Lanka's present crisis are supported through a democratic framework  President (English)

PM Ranil wants IMF program in place by mid-June (English)

PM Ranil wants IMF program in place by mid-June (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.05.26