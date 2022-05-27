Sapugaskanda refinery to recommence operations
May 27, 2022 10:27 am
The Sapugaskanda oil refinery will resume its operations for the first time since March 20 with a crude oil shipment being unloaded today, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.
In a tweet, the lawmaker stated that the refinery will start producing fuel oil in six days.
As of yesterday (May 26), 23,022 metric tonnes of diesel, 2,588 metric tonnes of super diesel, 7,112 metric tonnes of 95 Octane Petrol, 39,968 metric tonnes of 92 Octane Petrol and 3,578 metric tonnes of JETA1 aviation fuel were in stock in Sri Lanka, the minister said further.
