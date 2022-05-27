Sapugaskanda refinery to recommence operations

Sapugaskanda refinery to recommence operations

May 27, 2022   10:27 am

The Sapugaskanda oil refinery will resume its operations for the first time since March 20 with a crude oil shipment being unloaded today, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says.

In a tweet, the lawmaker stated that the refinery will start producing fuel oil in six days.

As of yesterday (May 26), 23,022 metric tonnes of diesel, 2,588 metric tonnes of super diesel, 7,112 metric tonnes of 95 Octane Petrol, 39,968 metric tonnes of 92 Octane Petrol and 3,578 metric tonnes of JETA1 aviation fuel were in stock in Sri Lanka, the minister said further.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Pubudu Jayagoda raises questions about luxury houses owned by PS members

Pubudu Jayagoda raises questions about luxury houses owned by PS members

Pubudu Jayagoda raises questions about luxury houses owned by PS members

Protest at Galle Face Green closes in on Day 50

Protest at Galle Face Green closes in on Day 50

Im not a fortune teller - Sunil Handunnetti

Im not a fortune teller - Sunil Handunnetti

Sapugaskanda Refinery will commence operations - Minister Kanchana

Sapugaskanda Refinery will commence operations - Minister Kanchana

PM Ranil to deliver special statement in parliament next week

PM Ranil to deliver special statement in parliament next week

President seeks support from experts in power sector

President seeks support from experts in power sector

CID records statement from former PM Mahinda (English)

CID records statement from former PM Mahinda (English)

Foreign Minister discusses Sri Lanka's food security challenges FAO, WFP reps (English)

Foreign Minister discusses Sri Lanka's food security challenges FAO, WFP reps (English)