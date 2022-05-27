The Prime Minister’s Office today (May 27) issued a clarification on the media reports in circulation which stated that the salaries of public sector employees are expected to be increased in the upcoming interim budget.

Accordingly, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has not taken any decision regarding a salary hike for those in the public service, the PM’s Office said further in its statement.

Relief will be provided to the general public through this interim budget while reducing allocations to all ministries, the statement read further.

However, allocations to the health and education ministries will not be slashed.