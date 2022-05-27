PMs Office clarifies media reports on increasing public sector salaries

PMs Office clarifies media reports on increasing public sector salaries

May 27, 2022   11:43 am

The Prime Minister’s Office today (May 27) issued a clarification on the media reports in circulation which stated that the salaries of public sector employees are expected to be increased in the upcoming interim budget.

Accordingly, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has not taken any decision regarding a salary hike for those in the public service, the PM’s Office said further in its statement. 

Relief will be provided to the general public through this interim budget while reducing allocations to all ministries, the statement read further.

However, allocations to the health and education ministries will not be slashed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Wimal's wife handed down two-year rigorous imprisonment

Wimal's wife handed down two-year rigorous imprisonment

Wimal's wife handed down two-year rigorous imprisonment

Pubudu Jayagoda raises questions about luxury houses owned by PS members

Pubudu Jayagoda raises questions about luxury houses owned by PS members

Protest at Galle Face Green closes in on Day 50

Protest at Galle Face Green closes in on Day 50

Im not a fortune teller - Sunil Handunnetti

Im not a fortune teller - Sunil Handunnetti

Sapugaskanda Refinery will commence operations - Minister Kanchana

Sapugaskanda Refinery will commence operations - Minister Kanchana

PM Ranil to deliver special statement in parliament next week

PM Ranil to deliver special statement in parliament next week

President seeks support from experts in power sector

President seeks support from experts in power sector

CID records statement from former PM Mahinda (English)

CID records statement from former PM Mahinda (English)