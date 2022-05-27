Police seize another stock of hoarded fuel

The police have seized another stock of fuel hoarded to be resold for higher prices. One suspect was arrested in the raid carried out in Suwarapola, Piliyandala.

The 31-year-old is reportedly the son of an employee of a filling station in Piliyandala area.

The police took 180 litres of diesel and 7 litres of petrol into custody from the possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest.

Raid was launched based on a tip-off which said the suspect had been selling a bottle of diesel for Rs. 600 and a bottle of petrol for Rs. 700.

The arrestee will be produced before the Kesbewa court.