Police seize another stock of hoarded fuel

May 27, 2022   02:06 pm

The police have seized another stock of fuel hoarded to be resold for higher prices. One suspect was arrested in the raid carried out in Suwarapola, Piliyandala.

The 31-year-old is reportedly the son of an employee of a filling station in Piliyandala area.

The police took 180 litres of diesel and 7 litres of petrol into custody from the possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest.

Raid was launched based on a tip-off which said the suspect had been selling a bottle of diesel for Rs. 600 and a bottle of petrol for Rs. 700.

The arrestee will be produced before the Kesbewa court.

