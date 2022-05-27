Shashi Weerawansa files appeal challenging prison sentence

Shashi Weerawansa files appeal challenging prison sentence

May 27, 2022   02:44 pm

The attorneys representing the wife of MP Wimal Weerawansa have filed an appeal challenging the two-year prison sentence handed down to their client earlier today.

The appeal was lodged before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, to be forwarded to the High Court.

Taking up Weerawansa’s appeal, Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala said it would be called for consideration on the 30th of May.

Shashi Weerawansa was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment this morning after she was found guilty of producing forged documents to obtain a diplomatic passport. She was also imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had filed the lawsuit against Shashi Weerawansa during the administration of the Yahapalana Government, charging her with submission of falsified documents to secure a diplomatic passport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tamil Nadu chief minister wants India to reclaim Kachchatheevu Island

Tamil Nadu chief minister wants India to reclaim Kachchatheevu Island

Tamil Nadu chief minister wants India to reclaim Kachchatheevu Island

Anura says PM Ranil does not have a mandate

Anura says PM Ranil does not have a mandate

Wimal's wife handed down two-year rigorous imprisonment

Wimal's wife handed down two-year rigorous imprisonment

Pubudu Jayagoda raises questions about luxury houses owned by PS members

Pubudu Jayagoda raises questions about luxury houses owned by PS members

Protest at Galle Face Green closes in on Day 50

Protest at Galle Face Green closes in on Day 50

Im not a fortune teller - Sunil Handunnetti

Im not a fortune teller - Sunil Handunnetti

Sapugaskanda Refinery will commence operations - Minister Kanchana

Sapugaskanda Refinery will commence operations - Minister Kanchana

PM Ranil to deliver special statement in parliament next week

PM Ranil to deliver special statement in parliament next week