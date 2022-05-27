Shashi Weerawansa files appeal challenging prison sentence

The attorneys representing the wife of MP Wimal Weerawansa have filed an appeal challenging the two-year prison sentence handed down to their client earlier today.

The appeal was lodged before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, to be forwarded to the High Court.

Taking up Weerawansa’s appeal, Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala said it would be called for consideration on the 30th of May.

Shashi Weerawansa was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment this morning after she was found guilty of producing forged documents to obtain a diplomatic passport. She was also imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had filed the lawsuit against Shashi Weerawansa during the administration of the Yahapalana Government, charging her with submission of falsified documents to secure a diplomatic passport.