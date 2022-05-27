Dr. Pethiyagoda becomes first Sri Lankan to win prestigious Linnean Medal for zoology

Dr. Pethiyagoda becomes first Sri Lankan to win prestigious Linnean Medal for zoology

May 27, 2022   07:44 pm

Leading Sri Lankan naturalist and a taxonomist of freshwater fish of the island, Dr. Rohan Pethiyagoda has been conferred the prestigious “The Linnean Medal” award for zoology.

The medal is awarded annually by the Linnean Society of London, the world’s oldest active biological society, alternately to one or two biologists in any field, an expression of the Society’s esteem and appreciation for service to science.

Any biologist, irrespective of nationality, who is not at the time a member of council of the Linnean Society of London, is eligible to receive the medal.

It is presented at the annual Anniversary Meeting by society’s president, who specifies the grounds on which the medal has been awarded.

Dr. Pethiyagoda is the first Sri Lankan scientist honoured with this award since the program commenced in 1888.

He had been an employee of and advisor to the government of Sri Lanka, serving as Chairman of the Water Board in the 1980s.

His 1991 monumental Freshwater Fishes of Sri Lanka was hailed as a landmark achievement, treating the island’s diverse ichthyofauna more comprehensively and authoritatively than ever before.

Over the next decade both Dr. Pethiyagoda and his Wildlife Heritage Trust (WHT), set up with the profits from the book, became synonymous with the exploration, discovery and documentation of Sri Lanka’s biodiversity and the wider application of this to enhance biogeography of the broader region. His program of original and collaborative research (both Sri Lankan and overseas) has resulted in publications on many zoological groups in addition to fishes.

His impact on biodiversity research in Sri Lanka and beyond through his output and catalytic influence cannot be overestimated.


-with inputs from agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India and Japan to work together to help Sri Lanka

India and Japan to work together to help Sri Lanka

India and Japan to work together to help Sri Lanka

Wimal's wife Shashi Weerawansa sentenced to two years in prison

Wimal's wife Shashi Weerawansa sentenced to two years in prison

PM and independent parties hold talks on proposed constitutional reforms

PM and independent parties hold talks on proposed constitutional reforms

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

President makes a request from experts in power sector

President makes a request from experts in power sector

Fire erupts in Hiwalkandura reserve

Fire erupts in Hiwalkandura reserve

Villagers urge authorities to rebuild collapsed bridge across Dombagoda Oya

Villagers urge authorities to rebuild collapsed bridge across Dombagoda Oya

Attack on protesters Suspects produced for identification parade

Attack on protesters Suspects produced for identification parade