British envoy calls on Foreign Minister to discuss recent developments

The High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Sri Lanka, Sarah Hulton, calling on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor G.L. Peiris on Thursday (27), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated him on his reappointment to the ministerial portfolio.

Foreign Minister Peiris and High Commissioner Hulton discussed the bilateral engagements, domestic developments and assistance from the international community in overcoming the current economic challenges encountered by Sri Lanka.

The lawmaker explained that the Sri Lankan government is focussed on ensuring the supplies of essential goods while devising coherent strategies to deal with several economic challenges. Sri Lanka was appreciative of the bilateral assistance received during this period while engaging with multilateral organizations on long-term economic recovery.

The High Commissioner stated that they understand the economic difficulties faced by Sri Lanka and added that they were exploring avenues of support towards Sri Lanka, including through both bilateral and multilateral channels.

The foreign minister highlighted the welfare measures that will need to be put in place to target the most vulnerable sections of society.

Foreign Minister Peiris also apprised High Commissioner Hulton on the government’s efforts focused on maintaining law and order and preventing violent incidents that could hamper the lives of citizens.

The foreign minister explained that the 21st Amendment to the Constitution is currently being studied by political parties. He said that despite the current economic challenges, the government was determined to make progress in addressing post conflict reconciliation related issues.

High Commissioner Hulton stated that the UK government was examining investment options in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has considerable potential in sustainable energy projects and green bonds which address the impacts of climate change.

Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris and High Commissioner Hulton also discussed developments related to the Commonwealth, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Her Majesty the Queen and the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and officials of the High Commission of the United Kingdom were present during the meeting.