U.S ambassador stresses need for political reforms desired by people

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung says she is hopeful the government, including the new Prime Minister, would be able to bring about political stability and overcome the current economic crisis.

Her remarks came during a meeting with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Friday (May 27) at the Parliament Premises.

The U.S. envoy also emphasized the need to carry out the political reforms desired by the people and to safeguard democracy in the country.

Ambassador Chung further said that she hopes to enhance relations between the two countries through the Sri Lanka-USA Parliamentary Friendship Association.

She appreciated the role played by the Women Parliamentarians Caucus and discussed the need to increase the representation of women.

The Speaker also expressed his gratitude to the United States of America for its continued support to strengthen democracy in Sri Lanka.

This is the first meeting between Ambassador Chung and the Speaker since her appointment as U.S. envoy to Sri Lanka.

The U.S. envoy and the Speaker were joined by Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake during this meeting.