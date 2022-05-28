Vehicular movement on Galle Road blocked at Kollupitiya

Vehicular movement on Galle Road blocked at Kollupitiya

May 28, 2022   03:23 pm

The anti-government protesters in Colombo organized a demonstration today (May 28) to mark the 50th consecutive day of the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest at the Galle Face Green.

According to Ada Derana correspondent, the protest march has hampered the vehicular movement on the Galle Road from Kollupitiya.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Fort Magistrate yesterday issued an order yesterday, barring the protesters from entering several roads in Colombo including York Street and Bank Street.

The court order states that the protesters are prohibited from forcibly entering or damaging public institutions and official residences in the Colombo Fort police division, or obstructing the duties of officers in the area.

