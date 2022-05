Distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders is not carried out tomorrow (May 28) either, Litro Gas Lanka Limited says.

The company therefore urged the general public not to stand in queues to obtain LP gas.

Tomorrow will be the sixth consecutive day that domestic gas cylinders (12.5kg, 5kg and 2.3kg) are not distributed the island-wide. Distribution came to a standstill from the 24th to 28th of May.