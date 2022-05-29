Suspect arrested with 76 elephant pearls

Suspect arrested with 76 elephant pearls

May 29, 2022   10:18 am

A person who was in possession of a total of 76 elephant pearls (Gajamuthu) has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Aluthwewa area in Inginiyagala.

The arrested suspect is a 67-year-old resident of Dewalahinda in Ampara.

It has been confirmed that each of these elephant pearls are sold for prices ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 5 million.

Meanwhile this is the largest stock of elephant pearls seized in recent past.

