Suspect arrested with 76 elephant pearls

A person who was in possession of a total of 76 elephant pearls (Gajamuthu) has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Aluthwewa area in Inginiyagala.

The arrested suspect is a 67-year-old resident of Dewalahinda in Ampara.

It has been confirmed that each of these elephant pearls are sold for prices ranging from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 5 million.

Meanwhile this is the largest stock of elephant pearls seized in recent past.