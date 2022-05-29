Shipment of 3,500 MT of gas expected tomorrow

Litro Gas company says that a shipment of 3,500 metric tonnes of LP gas is expected to arrive in Colombo at around 1.00 p.m. tomorrow (30 May).

Litro chairman Vijitha Herath stated that they are expecting to start distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders from Wednesday morning onwards.

Last week, the Litro chairman had said that a payment of USD 6.5 million had been made for two shipments of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas with a total quantity of 7,500 metric tonnes.