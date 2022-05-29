CID to probe 9-year-old girls murder in Atulugama

May 29, 2022   11:25 am

Sri Lanka Police says that investigations into the death of the 09-year-old girl at Atulugama has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said investigations were handed over to the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division of the CID. 

The body of the girl, Fatima Ayesha, who was reported missing from Atulugama area in Bandaragama since Friday morning, was found in a marshland located close to her home last evening (28). 

The Bandaragama Police, the Crimes Investigation Division of Panadura Police and intelligence officers had launched joint probes over the disappearance of the girl while four police teams were deployed in search of her.

Meanwhile in a twitter message, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of little Fatima Ayesha who was senselessly killed. 

“I pledge to expedite swift action & justice to her family for this vicious crime,” he said.

