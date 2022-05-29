WHO to help Sri Lanka address immediate gaps in medicines and medical equipment due to economic crisis

The Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has met with Sri Lanka’s Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

The meeting had taken place on Saturday (May 28) on the sidelines of the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

In a tweet, the WHO chief said they discussed how the World Health Organization can help to address immediate gaps in medicines and medical equipment due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and also help maintain the primary health care services.

The seventy-fifth World Health Assembly, which commenced on May 22, in Geneva, Switzerland, and concluded on May 28, 2022.