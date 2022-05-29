NCPA launches special probe into girls death in Atulugama

May 29, 2022   05:04 pm

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has launched a special investigation into the death of Fathima Aisha, a nine-year-old girl from the Atulugama area in Bandaragama, who was found dead yesterday after being reported missing.

NCPA Chairman Udayakumara Amarasinghe stated that a special team has been assigned for this purpose.

He further stated that it is possible to prevent such crimes by parents paying more attention to the safety of their children.

Meanwhile, the IGP has ordered to hand over the investigation into the death of the girl to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Meanwhile in a twitter message, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to expedite swift action and justice to the victim’s family for this vicious crime.

The body of the girl, Fatima Ayesha, who was reported missing from Atulugama area in Bandaragama since Friday morning, was found in a marshland located close to her home last evening (28). 

The Bandaragama Police, the Crimes Investigation Division of Panadura Police and intelligence officers had launched joint probes over the disappearance of the girl while four police teams were deployed in search of her.

She had reportedly left her home to go to a nearby shop on Friday morning and had not returned home.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents with the police, a search operation was launched and CCTV footage was found showing the girl entering and leaving the shop.

The body of the girl was found by the residents of the area yesterday afternoon in a jungle swamp near the girl’s house.

