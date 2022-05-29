Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near WTC

Riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters near the World Trade Center (WTC) in Colombo, a short while ago.

The protest was being staged by medical students against the President and the government, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that police used tear gas as the protesters had attempted to enter Bank of Ceylon Mawatha in Colombo.

The protest march, held under the theme ‘No to deal politics that protects thieves, bow to the public opinion’, had commenced from near the Nelum Pokuna Theater.