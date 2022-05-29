US assures Sri Lanka continued support during difficult time

Minister of Foreign Affairs Professor G.L. Peiris has met with U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung and held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relations, current domestic developments and assistance from the international community in mitigating the challenges facing the country.

The Foreign Minister stated that the Government is focused on exploring all possible avenues in the provision of short and long-term solutions in alleviating the difficulties encountered by the people and in the implementation of a clear plan of action.

In this context, Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris indicated that Sri Lanka is deeply appreciative of the goodwill and assistance being received from the international community including from multilateral organizations.

The Foreign Minister encouraged continued support from the US and other countries, both bilaterally and through multilateral channels, to mitigate the economic challenges in Sri Lanka, the statement said.

Foreign Minister Peiris also apprised the US Ambassador of the efforts being taken by the Government to promote and maintain the rule of law and order in the country, while respecting the rights of all to the freedom of expression and assembly.

He also briefed the Ambassador on the discussions with different political parties with regard to the draft 21st Amendment to the Constitution. The Foreign Minister assured Ambassador Chung that despite current economic challenges, the Government remains fully committed to addressing reconciliation related issues.

Ambassador Chung stated that the United States is a friend of Sri Lanka and is well aware of and understands the challenges in the country. She stated that the United States will continue to support Sri Lanka during this difficult time, the statement added.