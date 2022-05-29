Sri Lanka to propose for transfer of Asia Cup 2022 venue: report

Sri Lanka to propose for transfer of Asia Cup 2022 venue: report

May 29, 2022   10:19 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to propose to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the Asia Cup, scheduled from August 27 to September 11, out of the country as the island is currently reeling under the economic and political crisis. 

The SLC will convey the request to ACC president Jay Shah during their meeting on the sidelines of the IPL final on Sunday. 

A few members of the cricket board including its president Shammi Silva, are already in Ahmedabad for the summit clash. 

It has been learnt that many multiple members of the ACC have said a final decision has not yet been taken but did not rule out the possibility.

“I will have to check, the final decision has not yet been taken,” a non-SLC member of the ACC told Cricbuzz. Notably, Shah had previously mentioned that he has been in touch with the SLC officials. Clarity on the whole matter is expected in the next few days.

The general impression is that the tournament cannot be staged in Lanka in the current scenario and in that case, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bangladesh are the potential alternatives with the former tipped to be the frontrunner. 

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and UAE will be taking part in the tournament.

However, SLC has no plans to cancel or move its bilateral engagements against Australia and Pakistan. The Australian team will be landing in the island nation in a few days’ time.

Source: IANS

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday (English)

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday (English)

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday (English)

SLFP decides to fully support proposed 21st Amendment (English)

SLFP decides to fully support proposed 21st Amendment (English)

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near WTC (English)

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near WTC (English)

US assures Sri Lanka continued support during difficult time (English)

US assures Sri Lanka continued support during difficult time (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

New committee system to strengthen Parliament's financial powers  PM (English)

New committee system to strengthen Parliament's financial powers  PM (English)

Was the 9-year-old girl found dead in Atulugama murdered? (English)

Was the 9-year-old girl found dead in Atulugama murdered? (English)

Agri. Minister requests to cultivate in every possible inch of land

Agri. Minister requests to cultivate in every possible inch of land