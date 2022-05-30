Police arrest more suspects for illegally storing and selling fuel

Sri Lanka Police says that another 37 persons have been arrested for illegally storing fuel for the purpose of selling at a higher price.

The suspects were arrested in 38 raids carried out within yesterday (28), police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

A police spokesman said that 814 liters and 800 milliliters of petrol and 4,328 liters and 500 milliliters of diesel in total were seized from the suspects.

He stated that about 450 vehicles had received fuel twice or more between 12.00 pm last night (28) and 2.00 pm today. He further stated that an investigation is being carried out regarding those vehicles.

An application introduced by the Police Headquarters has been installed at more than 1,400 petrol stations and 2,800 vehicles have been observed refueling twice or more a day, the police spokesman said.