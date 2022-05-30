Police arrest more suspects for illegally storing and selling fuel
File Photo.

Police arrest more suspects for illegally storing and selling fuel

May 29, 2022   11:45 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that another 37 persons have been arrested for illegally storing fuel for the purpose of selling at a higher price.

The suspects were arrested in 38 raids carried out within yesterday (28), police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

A police spokesman said that 814 liters and 800 milliliters of petrol and 4,328 liters and 500 milliliters of diesel in total were seized from the suspects.

He stated that about 450 vehicles had received fuel twice or more between 12.00 pm last night (28) and 2.00 pm today. He further stated that an investigation is being carried out regarding those vehicles.

An application introduced by the Police Headquarters has been installed at more than 1,400 petrol stations and 2,800 vehicles have been observed refueling twice or more a day, the police spokesman said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday (English)

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday (English)

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday (English)

SLFP decides to fully support proposed 21st Amendment (English)

SLFP decides to fully support proposed 21st Amendment (English)

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near WTC (English)

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters near WTC (English)

US assures Sri Lanka continued support during difficult time (English)

US assures Sri Lanka continued support during difficult time (English)

New committee system to strengthen Parliament's financial powers  PM (English)

New committee system to strengthen Parliament's financial powers  PM (English)

Was the 9-year-old girl found dead in Atulugama murdered? (English)

Was the 9-year-old girl found dead in Atulugama murdered? (English)

Agri. Minister requests to cultivate in every possible inch of land

Agri. Minister requests to cultivate in every possible inch of land

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday