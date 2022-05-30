Cabinet to decide on state and deputy minister posts today?

Cabinet to decide on state and deputy minister posts today?

May 30, 2022   10:12 am

The weekly Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today (30), chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This is the second Cabinet meeting after the appointment of the new Cabinet.

However, an all-party government is currently in place and it is reported that several more ministers will be appointed this week.

The cabinet will reportedly be limited to 25 members, including the president and prime minister.

However, while no state ministers or deputy ministers have been appointed so far it is reported that the matter will be brought to the notice of the Cabinet today.

According to political sources, only 30 Deputy Ministers and State Ministers are expected to be appointed.

However, the source said that no final decision has been taken as to how the posts will be given.

