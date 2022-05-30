3,500 MT shipment of LP gas reaches island

A shipment of 3,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas has arrived in the country.

Chairman of Litro Gas, Mr. Vijitha Herath said that gas stocks will be unloaded today.

He had stated yesterday that they are expecting to start distribution of domestic LP gas cylinders from Wednesday (June 01) morning onwards.

Last week, the Litro chairman had said that a payment of USD 6.5 million had been made for two shipments of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas with a total quantity of 7,500 metric tonnes.

Accordingly, the first shipment of this with 3,500 MT of gas has reached Colombo today.