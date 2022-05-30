One dead, another critical after shooting at Bastian Mawatha

One dead, another critical after shooting at Bastian Mawatha

May 30, 2022   11:14 am

One person has been killed while another has been critically injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident near the Bastian Mawatha Bus Stand in Colombo.

Ada Derana reporter said that the shooting had been carried out by two individuals who had arrived on a motorcycle. 

A 30-year-old male had died on the spot while another has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds.

He is currently undergoing surgery and is in critical condition, according to hospital sources.  

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem visits Atulugama

Shipment of LP gas expected to reach the island today

Death of nine-year-old girl in Atulugama: autopsy to be carried out today

Dollars will come from tomorrow if we accept the govt - Tilvin Silva

No final decision on supporting 21st Amendment - Tissa Attanayake

Sri Lanka fuel queues finally get shorter LP gas distribution on Wednesday (English)

SLFP decides to fully support proposed 21st Amendment (English)

