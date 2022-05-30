One dead, another critical after shooting at Bastian Mawatha

One person has been killed while another has been critically injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident near the Bastian Mawatha Bus Stand in Colombo.

Ada Derana reporter said that the shooting had been carried out by two individuals who had arrived on a motorcycle.

A 30-year-old male had died on the spot while another has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with gunshot wounds.

He is currently undergoing surgery and is in critical condition, according to hospital sources.